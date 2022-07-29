Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $41,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 788,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 233,107 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,177,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,916,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 459,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 37,392 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $47.61 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

