Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $113,733,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.