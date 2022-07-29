Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $44,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $108.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

