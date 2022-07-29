Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.19. Approximately 432,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 301,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$691.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

About Aecon Group

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.