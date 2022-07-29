Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($153.06) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €141.00 ($143.88) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €152.00 ($155.10) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.14.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANNSF opened at $128.34 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.24.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

