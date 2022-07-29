AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. 28,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 36.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

