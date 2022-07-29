Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,349 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Agenus worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.77 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $783.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

