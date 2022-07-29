Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 3.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 29,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,871,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $783.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agenus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 610,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 355,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
