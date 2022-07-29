Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 3.5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 29,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,871,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Agenus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $783.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Agenus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 610,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 355,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

