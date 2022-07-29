Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,707.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 170,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 163,996 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 412,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after buying an additional 118,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.43. 9,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

