Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,014. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.