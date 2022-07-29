Akash Network Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $42.13 million and $634,799.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

