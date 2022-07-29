Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.9 %

ALB opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.52. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

