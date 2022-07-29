Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

