Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 185,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,280,649 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $38.84.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 365,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.