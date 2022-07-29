Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alerus Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

