Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.3 %

AQN opened at $13.92 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

