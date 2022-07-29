Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $100.55

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.55, but opened at $94.99. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 555,876 shares.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,977,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 483,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,700 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

