Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Stephens

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $362.78.

Align Technology Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $369.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

