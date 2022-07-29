Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.