Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

