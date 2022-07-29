Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Lowered to $26.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.72. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,504,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after acquiring an additional 293,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

