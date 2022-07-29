Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 58,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

