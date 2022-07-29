Allen Investment Management LLC Has $152.01 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,883 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $152,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 220.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 127,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,796 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 27.0% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 157,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 115.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.46. 19,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.87. The company has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.