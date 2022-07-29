Allen Investment Management LLC Has $79.95 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $79,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Price Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $8.78 on Friday, hitting $1,921.71. 4,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,957.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

