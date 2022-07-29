Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.00. 250,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.