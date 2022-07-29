Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 81,511 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,511 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $285,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.30.

NASDAQ META traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 442,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $424.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

