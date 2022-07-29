Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $234,267.63 and approximately $28,284.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.