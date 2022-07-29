Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.05. 118,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,408. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.03 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
