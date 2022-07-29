Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.05. 118,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,408. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$32.03 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$674,245. In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$674,245. Also, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,933,683.84.

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.