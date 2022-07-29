Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 631 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Shares of SPGI opened at $374.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.87. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

