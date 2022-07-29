Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

