Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

