Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.83. 4,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after buying an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

