AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

