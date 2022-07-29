ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading 3.5% Higher

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $35.74. 4,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

