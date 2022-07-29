Altura (ALU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.90 Million

Altura (ALU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Altura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $942,433.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Altura has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.00857534 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015601 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00033827 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
