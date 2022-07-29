Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 29th

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $109,006.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,272 shares of company stock worth $448,859. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.