Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $698.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $317,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

