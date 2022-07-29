Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. 5,215,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,568,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
