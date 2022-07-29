Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $165.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

