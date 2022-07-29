Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

AMZN traded up $14.38 on Friday, hitting $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,568,852. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

