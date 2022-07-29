AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.38.

AMC stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

