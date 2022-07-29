Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.45 EPS.
AMED opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $264.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
