American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.87-$5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

AEP opened at $97.62 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

