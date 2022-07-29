American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY22 guidance to $4.87-$5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $238,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.