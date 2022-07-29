American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

