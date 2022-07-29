American Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,616 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000.

SPGP opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

