American Planning Services Inc. Has $5.61 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 6.0% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $404.22 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.