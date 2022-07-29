American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $233,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.6% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $268.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.40). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

