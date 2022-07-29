AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

