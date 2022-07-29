AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.
AMERISAFE Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.