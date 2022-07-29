Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $64.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

